Pregnant woman delivers in ambulance on way to Nagapattinam Govt Hospital

TIRUCHY: A baby boy was born in the 108 ambulance on the way to the Nagapattinam GH on Wednesday. It is said, on Wednesday early hours, Renuka, wife of Balakumaran from Neermunai near Thirukkuvalai developed a labour pain and so Balakumaran called the 108 ambulance which came to the spot and picked Renuka and was proceeding to the Nagapattinam Medical College hospital.

However, the pain intensified and so the ambulance crew, Priyadharshini asked the driver to stop the vehicle and assisted Renuka to deliver a baby and it was a baby boy. Soon, the crew rushed the baby and the mother to the medical college and admitted them. The condition of both the baby and the mother are safe and the family members and doctors lauded the timely action of Priyadharshini.