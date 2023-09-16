Pregnant woman among 5 hurt as cows run amok in Triplicane, Iyyappanthangal

CHENNAI: At least five persons, including a pregnant woman, were knocked down by cows that ran amok in Triplicane and Porur on Thursday night. In Porur, at least three persons were injured in the incident in Iyyappanthangal.

A construction worker, Ramakrishnan (53), sustained a fracture on his hip after he was hit by the cow and thrown away, a police official said.

A few minutes later, the cow also hit a pregnant woman, who escaped with minor injuries. On Friday morning, the authorities found the cow dead and suspect that the bovine had some illness or infection which made it run amok.

In Triplicane, a cow ran amok and knocked down at least two persons. The city police booked the owner of the cow, Devaraj, for causing hurt due to negligence. Following the incident, Greater Chennai Corporation officials conducted a special raid in and around the Triplicane area and seized four cattle.