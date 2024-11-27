Pregnant woman, 2 kids die by suicide in Salem

COIMBATORE: A pregnant woman ended her life along with her two daughters by jumping into a well over family issue in Salem.

Police said Madhammal (30), wife of Ravi (38), a farmer of Akkaraipatti village near Pethanaickenpalayam, took the extreme step following a quarrel with her husband on November 23.

However, the incident came to light only on Tuesday, when the bodies of the woman and two children; 7-year-old Manoranjani, and 3-year-old Nithya Shri, began to float in the farm well near their house.

The couple had frequent quarrels over domestic issues. Police said Madhammal, who was seven months pregnant, had gone to her parent’s house following a quarrel with Ravi a week ago. She however returned to her husband’s house in a few days.

After another quarrel on November 23, Madhammal and her two children had gone missing from home. Police said Ravi assumed that she had gone to her parent’s house. But on knowing that she didn’t visit their parent’s house, everyone made a futile search.

Meanwhile, the villagers spotted the woman and her two children floating dead in the well on Tuesday.

Police from Ettapur station rushed to the spot and sent their bodies for a post-mortem at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem.

Police said the woman had first drowned the two children by tying them with a rope. She then jumped into the well with a rope tied to a stone. A police inquiry is under way.