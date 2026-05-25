Pregnant Irular woman’s 12-hour escape exposes bonded labour horror at Karur brick kiln

“There was a lot of pain, I cried all along” Sathya said after juggling multiple buses to reach home.

“They held my husband back and sent me alone,” Sathya told her mother-in-law, her voice filled with anguish. Her husband Moorthy, while toiling away at work, unsure of his pregnant wife’s whereabouts, prayed for her safety, sitting along the Cauvery river bed in Aranganathampettai village. Caught in bonded labour, the 28-year-old thought at least his wife was out of it and safe somewhere. Until she wasn’t.

Ten days later, Sathya returned with her newborn in hand, back to the brick kiln that sucked the life of the Irular tribal couple.