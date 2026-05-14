Pre-monsoon rain to hit western ghats districts this weekend

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over The Nilgiris on May 14, and over the ghat areas of Coimbatore on May 15. On May 17 and 18, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Theni, and Dindigul.

Explaining the condition of the rainfall, VR Durai, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, said, “Even though the southwest monsoon has advanced over the Andaman region, there is no direct link between its advance and rainfall over the Western Ghats region. The Western Ghats may receive pre-monsoon convective rainfall during this month, while monsoon rainfall is expected only after the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.”