Pre-monsoon rain to hit western ghats districts this weekend

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasted that conditions were becoming favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 16.
Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over The Nilgiris on May 14, and over the ghat areas of Coimbatore on May 15. On May 17 and 18, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Theni, and Dindigul.
Explaining the condition of the rainfall, VR Durai, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, said, “Even though the southwest monsoon has advanced over the Andaman region, there is no direct link between its advance and rainfall over the Western Ghats region. The Western Ghats may receive pre-monsoon convective rainfall during this month, while monsoon rainfall is expected only after the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.”
The weather department’s bulletin noted that light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely over Western Ghats and Delta districts of TN and over Karaikal area. Light rain is likely over the rest of TN and Puducherry on May 14. Up to May 19, light rain is likely over the rest of TN and Puducherry. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain near normal until May 17 over TN, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area, said the bulletin.
On May 14, the maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will dip to 26 degrees, with light rain expected.