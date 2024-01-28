Pre-historic site near Vellore astounds history buffs

VELLORE: History buffs were astounded after learning about the existence of prehistoric dolmens in plenty and also mushroom/pedestal rocks near Vellore, sources revealed.



Mohan, a veterinarian, who spotted the pre-historical evidences at Gurumalai abutting Sivanadapuram adjacent to Oosur in Anaicut taluk informed philatelist, numismatist and history buff C Tamilvanan, who also visited the place recently and were elated by the findings.

Tamilvanan told DT Next, “I was astounded on seeing hundreds of dolmens at this prehistoric stone site. Though living for years in Vellore, I never knew of the existence of this location so near the town and inhabited by tribals.”

One of the surprise finds was a mushroom rock of pedestal rock in the area.“All these years such evidences were found only in Krishnagiri district. I am so delighted to find such rocks in Vellore district. They are formed by the constant erosion of the bottom area by fine sand carried by the wind over eons.”

About 240 tribal families live in the area in small hamlets spread over the entire hill range. “Thanks to the efforts of Anaicut MLA AP Nandakumar, the area recently got a road and a PHC,” sources said.

However, those visiting the locality need a guide due to the dense foliage, sources said.

When word of Tamilvanan’s visit to the location became known, he was approached by local history buffs, who wanted him to visit the area again and record whatever was visually available.

“I am sure, we could find hundreds of dolmens if we follow the locals’ guidance and climb one more hill. Meanwhile locals not knowing the importance of the mushroom rock have converted the area underneath into a goat pen with local fencing,” Tamilvanan said.