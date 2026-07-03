Pre-agriculture budget meet: Farmers seek free power, crop loan waiver and Rs 3,500 paddy MSP in Thanjavur

The interaction was chaired by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth in the presence of Cabinet colleague AM Shahjahan. Farmers from nine delta districts — Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore — participated in the meeting.

The farmers urged the government to immediately withdraw the previous government's decision to establish a SIPCOT in the Protected Special Agriculture Zone. They said around four lakh farmers across the State have been waiting for free power connections for years and sought distribution of at least one lakh connections annually based on the seniority of applications.