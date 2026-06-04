Tamil Nadu

Praveen Chakravarty named as Congress Candidate for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Chakravarty, who chairs the All India Professionals’ Congress and is considered a close confidant of both CM Vijay and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is expected to file his nomination on June 5
Praveen Chakravarty
Praveen Chakravarty
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Congress party on Thursday (June 4) nominated senior leader Praveen Chakravarty as its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu .

The vacancy arose following the resignation of former AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam. The seat was allocated to the Congress by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, as part of their post-poll alliance .

Chakravarty, who chairs the All India Professionals’ Congress and is considered a close confidant of both CM Vijay and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is expected to file his nomination on June 5 .

The announcement by the AICC follows a meeting between AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar and the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The election for the Upper House seat is scheduled for June 18 .

Rajya Sabha seat
Congress candidate
Praveen Chakravarthy

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in