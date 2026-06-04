Praveen Chakravarty named as Congress Candidate for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

The vacancy arose following the resignation of former AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam. The seat was allocated to the Congress by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, as part of their post-poll alliance .

Chakravarty, who chairs the All India Professionals’ Congress and is considered a close confidant of both CM Vijay and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is expected to file his nomination on June 5 .