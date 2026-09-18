Prasadam to pet dog: Man kills daughter-in-law in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Man ends up murdering his daughter-in-law after a petty domestic quarrel in Thanjavur on Friday (September 18).
The deceased, R Valli (40), was residing with her father-in-law M Sivasami (64) and mother-in-law Malarkodi (60) at Puthur near Ammapettai in Thanjavur.
On September 16, Malarkodi brought temple prasadam for Sivasami. But Valli took it and gave it to her pet dog, which triggered an argument between her and Malarkodi.
The quarrel snowballed into an assault in which Malarkodi had reportedly assaulted Valli.
In such a backdrop, on Thursday (September 17) night, Sivasami who came to the house under the influence of alcohol, took a crowbar and attacked Valli in which she sustained severe head injury and died on the spot.
Upon receiving information, Ammapettai police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Papanasam GH.
The police also registered a case and arrested Sivasami. Further investigations are on.