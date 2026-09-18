Prasadam to pet dog: Man kills daughter-in-law in Thanjavur

The deceased, R Valli (40), was residing with her father-in-law M Sivasami (64) and mother-in-law Malarkodi (60) at Puthur near Ammapettai in Thanjavur.

On September 16, Malarkodi brought temple prasadam for Sivasami. But Valli took it and gave it to her pet dog, which triggered an argument between her and Malarkodi.