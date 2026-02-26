Pralhad Joshi: PM’s digital policy has triggered revolution

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought digital revolution in the country.
Rolling out the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based food subsidy distribution project in Puducherry, he said that this scheme is most transparent for beneficiaries.
"The intention of the Prime Minister is that every grain and the entitlements should reach the right beneficiary without any slippage or corruption," he said, adding that food security was very essential.
The CBDC offered an opportunity to enhance the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system by providing a secure digital cash mechanism for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beneficiaries directly, enabling smoother fund flow and reducing friction in availing entitlements.
Stating that the Prime Minister has brought about a digital revolution, Joshi said that the "digital India concept of the PM ensured that the entire amount of subsidy sanctioned for the beneficiaries should reach them without any slippage by integrating digital rupees issued by the RBI into DBT.
"This digital India policy of the Prime Minister has transferred the country into a significant position and this initiative marked significant reform in the delivery of food subsidy through public distribution system," the minister said, adding that "the country witnessed digital revolution".