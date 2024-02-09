Practical exams for TN board students all set to begin from Feb 12

CHENNAI: As the preparations for the Tamil Nadu board exams were in full swing, the practical exams for the students studying from Class X to Class XII in government and its aided schools is all set to begin from February 12.

The board exams for Class XII will be from March one to March 22, for Class XI the exams would be conducted from March 4 to 25 and for Class X students, it will be from March 26 to April 8.

During a recent review meeting, chaired by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured that the board exams for Class X, Class XI and Class XII will be conducted in a fair manner.

Accordingly, a review meeting was also conducted in each district involving Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and other exam related authorities.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the practical exams should be conducted for the board exams between February and March.

He said all the labs had been inspected whether all the apparatus especially for the Science students were working.

"In addition, lab instructors were instructed to report if there are any issues with regard to current practical exams", he said.

"For Class XII, the practical exams would be conducted from February 12 to 17, the Class XI students will be appearing for the exam from February 19 to 26 and likewise, the Class X students will write the exams in the last week of March", he said adding "the dates for Class X, the practical exam will be announced in a couple of days".