Prabhakaran anniv: Amid warning, overseas Tamils to air ‘daughter’s speech’

CHENNAI: Amidst the warning of international intelligence communities about the usage of AI generated images of slain LTTE leader Prabhakaran and his daughter Dwaraka by certain Lankan Tamil outfits for their financial gains and LTTE cautioning Tamil Eelam supporters not to fall for such ploys, Tamils co-ordinating committee in UK has announced that it will organise functions in London and Glasgow (Scotland) live streaming Dwaraka’s speech on Monday.

The LTTE has declared Ma Veerar Naal or Great Heroes Day on November 27 (Monday) and it used to be customary for Prabhakaran to make a speech on the day.

It may be noted that fake videos are spreading on social media of a woman identified as Dwaraka with LTTE issuing a warning. International media have reported alert by foreign intelligence agencies about a video clip being prepared for November 27 that uses artificial intelligence to indicate that Dwaraka Prabhakaran, the daughter of late LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, is alive.

From the ongoing social media war among different groups of Lankan Tamils, it looks like the fight will further intensify in the coming days as on who should carry forward the legacy of the slain LTTE chief.

It may be recalled that people like Kasi Anandan, an Tamil Eeelam poet and supporter of LTTE, Pazha Nedumaran, activist and World Tamil Confederation had been airing their view in support of those, who still believe that Prabhakaran and his family members had managed to escape during the last spell of civil war in Sri Lanka in the year 2009.