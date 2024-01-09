Prabhakar is new ED of BHEL Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: S Prabhakar assumed charge as Executive Director (ED) and Head of BHEL Tiruchy Complex comprising of the High-Pressure Boiler Plant (Unit I & II), the Seamless Steel Tube Plant at Tiruchy, Power Plant Piping Unit at Tirumayam and the Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in Punjab.

Prabhakar was the Executive Director, Coal To Chemicals, BHEL at the Corporate Office, New Delhi. He succeeds SM Ramanathan, who got transferred to BHEL Bhopal.

Prabhakar (57), a mechanical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Bhopal, has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Bharathidasan University, Tiruchy, and has 36 years of diverse experience in various functions at BHEL’s High-Pressure Boiler Plant Tiruchy and BHEL’s Corporate Office. He has also undergone the Advanced Management Programme from IIM-Kolkata and IIM-Ahmedabad.

He joined BHEL Tiruchy as a Graduate Engineer Trainee in 1987, where he was involved in setting up a large capacity Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion boiler at Neyveli and Bhavnagar.

He was also involved in setting up the highest-rating Heat Recovery Steam Generator.