Prabhakar appointed new MD of TNUHDB

CHENNAI: In a minor reshuffle of civil servants, the state government has posted Dr P Shankar, managing director, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), as special secretary of the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department.

An official release said that Dr S Prabhakar, project director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project II, has been posted as the managing director, TNUHDB.

P Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of Survey and Settlement, to hold full additional charge of Officer on Special Duty, Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme, Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department.