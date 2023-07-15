Poyyamozhi lauds Vijay for his 'Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam' scheme

CHENNAI: Praising actor Vijay for taking up the initiative to educate children with his "Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam', School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi commented his vision is similar to that of the State government's 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme.

He invited volunteers of Vijay's scheme to also join and support the government's scheme.

Actor Vijay earlier directed volunteers of his social welfare organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) to start study centres around 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu from July 15, coincinding with Kamarajar's birth anniversary. The scheme has been conceived to cater academic support to children from rural and marginalised background.

It is also worth noting that actor Vijay felicitated top three scorers in class 10 and class 12 public exams from every TN constituency recently.

Honouring former CM Kamarajar on his 120th birth anniversary, the VMI members garlanded the leader's statues around Tamil Nadu. They also distributed stationery materials such as pens and notebooks to school students.