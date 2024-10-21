Powerlifting champ Fazil laments over lack of recognition

CHENNAI: Powerlifter Mohamad Fazil (23) from the city, who won two gold and one silver medals, individually in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship Games held in South Africa from October 4-16, bemoaned the lack of recognition for powerlifting participants.

Fazil was the only sports person to represent Tamil Nadu from India.

“I managed all the expenses to participate in the game and no support was provided from the government. There were many players who couldn’t participate in the games as they could not afford it. If the government had at least paid for their flights, they would have participated,” rued Fazil.

Fazil, the son of a butcher, is also an MCA graduate working with an HR firm in Chennai. “In the 4 years of power lifting championship, first recognition for my talent came on Monday, when my company’s live connections honoured him for achievements.”