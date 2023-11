Power shutdown in Chennai on Nov 15 & 16: Check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the Kadaperi area as mentioned below the following area today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

November 15 (Today)

Kadaperi: Mepz-I Part of Mepz Area, West Tambaram, Mes Road GST Road, Gandhi Road, Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam, Nehru Nagar, Arputham Nagar, Burma Colony, Tiruneermalai, Kasthuribai Nagar, Singaravelan Street, Ramesh Nagar, Rail Nagar, Moulana Nagar, Amar Nagar, VV Kovil Street and above all surrounding areas.

November 16 (Tomorrow)

Ponneri: Durainallur Kavarapettai, Kizmudhalambedu, Melmudhalampedu, Sompattu, Panpakkam, Arani, Chinnampedu, Karani, Puduvoyal, Peruvoyal, Medur, Kolur, Pulicat, Annamalicherry, Thirupalaivanam, Avurivakkam, Avoor, Ralapadi and Mangalam.