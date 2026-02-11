Power sharing remark CM Stalin's opinion,decision with AICC, clarifies Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: As Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks against power-sharing have caused mixed reactions across the political landscape, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai said that the CM's remarks were merely his personal opinion, emphasising that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership would take a final decision on the issue.
Stalin, on Wednesday, stated that power sharing was not feasible in Tamil Nadu and that a coalition government would not be suitable for the state. However, he affirmed that the DMK would continue its alliance with the Congress. His remarks triggered public responses from Congress leaders.
Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore posted on X that the people would decide whether they prefer a coalition government or single-party rule.
The MP also made remarks regarding the 2006 Assembly elections, where the Congress helped the DMK form a minority government.
With this post sparking political debate in the state, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai told DT Next that the Chief Minister's statement was his personal opinion. He emphasised that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership would take a final decision on the issue of power sharing.
Responding to questions about Manickam Tagore's remarks on the 2006 elections, Selvaperunthagai noted that he was not the TNCC President during that period. He added that discussing the past now would serve no purpose, remarking 'kann ketta pinnar Surya Namaskaram' ('Crying over spilt milk'), implying that it is too late to revisit past decisions. "We will still have alliance talks with DMK," he said.