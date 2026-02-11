Power sharing will not work in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin asserts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that power sharing would not work in Tamil Nadu, firmly ruling out the possibility of a coalition government after the ensuing Assembly election.
Speaking during a rapid-fire session at a media conclave, Stalin said the DMK is seeking votes based on its governance record and welfare schemes. He expressed confidence that no alliance other than the DMK-led front could win the upcoming election.
“We are confident of winning 200 seats. In fact, we expect to surpass that number and better our 2021 performance,” he said, referring to the previous Assembly election in which the DMK won around 135 seats and formed the government.
In his first direct public response to repeated demands from alliance partner Congress regarding power sharing, Stalin categorically said such an arrangement would not work in the State.
However, he reiterated his personal rapport with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that we would face the election together as alliance partners.
Blaming sections of the media, Stalin alleged that attempts were being made to create confusion within the alliance. “Some are trying to break the partnership, but we are not bothered,” he said.