Power sharing will not work in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin asserts

Speaking during a rapid-fire session at a media conclave, Stalin said the DMK is seeking votes based on its governance record and welfare schemes. He expressed confidence that no alliance other than the DMK-led front could win the upcoming election.

“We are confident of winning 200 seats. In fact, we expect to surpass that number and better our 2021 performance,” he said, referring to the previous Assembly election in which the DMK won around 135 seats and formed the government.