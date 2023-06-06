Power lines on 10 temple car routes to go underground

CHENNAI: After the tragic electrocution of a temple car in Thanjavur, killing 11 people last year, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is all set to take up steps to convert overhead transmission (OHT) lines into underground cables in 10 renowned temples famous for its car festival in the State.

The utility would take up cable conversion works in and around Nelliappar Temple in Tirunelveli, Sriranganathar Temple, Srirangam; Koniamman Temple, Coimbatore; Lingeshwarar temple, Avinashi; Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Thiruparankundram; Ardhanareeswarar Temple, Tiruchengode; Kalyana Venkataramana Swamy Temple, Karur; Ekambareswarar Temple, Varadharaja Perumal Temple and Kanchi Kamachi Amman Temple in Kancheepuram.

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji announced in the Assembly on April 12 that to avoid electrocution and to provide uninterrupted power supply, overhead power lines will make way for underground cables in and around the 10 temples where lakhs of people congregate for the temple car festivals.

Tangedco has planned to take up the conversion of overhead lines into underground cables along the four mada streets of each temple. According to a memo issued by the chief engineer, planning and resource centre, the chief engineers of the distribution regions — Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai, Karur and Kancheepuram — were asked to furnish the sketch showing existing overhead lines and proposed underground cables along with latitude and longitude for the four car streets of each temple.

The officials were asked to come up with an estimate for minimum expenditure and road cut restoration charges. “Possibility of cable laying under trenchless technology may be explored involving minimum road cut,” the Tangedco said.