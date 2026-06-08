Power-hungry DMK’s entitlement mindset exposed, TVK hits back

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Sunday hit back at DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin's claims that the Vijay government would fall within 3 months, accusing him of undermining alliance partners while claiming sole ownership of power and authority.
In a statement posted by the party's IT wing, TVK said its government was formed with the backing of democratic forces after the party emerged as a major political force through the support of the people.
"Respecting the democratic verdict of the people, democratic forces continue to stand with us," the party said, asserting that coalition partners had been given a fair share in governance and power-sharing arrangements.
"Some believe governance belongs only to them and power belongs only to their family. We are not like that," the statement said.
The party also accused the DMK leadership of treating alliance politics as a vehicle for political gain while disrespecting allies in public discourse.
"After claiming with magnanimity that you had sent your allies forward, how can you insult them in singular terms?" the statement asked, directly addressing Stalin.
In a personal attack on the DMK chief, TVK said Stalin remained consumed by dreams of capturing the seat of power and alleged that those around him were misleading him about the prevailing political mood in the State.
The statement further warned Stalin that the DMK could face larger political setbacks in future elections, claiming that his own coterie would eventually bring about the party's downfall.