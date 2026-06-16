Power-hungry DMK will lose oppn tag too: S Rajesh Kumar

In a joint statement, the ministers said recent speeches and writings by DMK leaders suggested the party had not come to terms with the electoral outcome. Citing former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's famous remark that "the people's verdict is the verdict of God," they urged the DMK to respect the mandate and function as a responsible opposition.

The Congress leaders highlighted the rise of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), noting that the party had won 108 Assembly seats within 27 months of its formation. They described the result as a historic achievement and said the verdict reflected public support for TVK leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.