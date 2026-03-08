Power from Kundankulam units 3 & 4: TN seeks full share, tariff slash

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), in a letter dated January 29, 2026, stated that Karnataka has expressed its willingness to procure power from the two units. Tamil Nadu will therefore be entitled to a 50percent home-state allocation, subject to acceptance of the notified tariff.

The tentative base tariff is set at Rs 5.9179 per kWh, excluding additional adjustments such as fuel price variations, return on equity, foreign exchange variations, water charges, statutory taxes, cess, and insurance costs.

TNPDCL said the proposed tariff of around Rs 6 per kWh marks a sharp increase from the historical nuclear tariff range of Rs 3 to Rs 3.8 per kWh and erodes nuclear power’s traditional cost advantage over coal-based thermal generation.