Power demand shoots up to 19,305 MW

CHENNAI: The state’s power demand crossed 19,305 MW on Friday afternoon falling just 82 MW short of bettering the all-time high power demand of 19,387 MW recorded in April last year.

According to Tangedco sources, the state’s power demand has risen since the beginning of March with the onset of early summer and the demand consistently crossing the 18,000 MW mark during the morning hours.

On Thursday, the power demand crossed the 19,000 MW mark for the first time this year and touched 19,152 MW during the solar hours. The next day, Friday, the power demand went up to 19,305 MW at noon. “The power demand would have breached an all-time high demand of 19,387 MW if not for the tripping of an HVDC pole at Kolar leading to load shedding. We expect the power demand to better last year’s record in the coming week,” sources said.

The state’s power demand has been recording maximum demand during the solar hours after the state government provided 1.5 lakh new agricultural power connections. “The peak power demand pattern has changed from evening lighting peak to solar hours corresponding with the power supply provided to farmers,” a Tangedco official said. The energy consumption in the state also increased to 417.98 million units on Friday. “The consumption remains high due to an increase in the usage of air conditioners and fans at homes and offices due to hot and humid weather conditions prevailing across the state. We expect the energy consumption to increase much more in the coming days,” the official said.

Tangedco was able to meet the increased power demand during the daylight hours thanks to supply from the solar plants. The solar plants generated over 5,000 MW on Friday during the noon period. “We have tied up with the private generators for supply during the peak hours. We also procure power from the energy exchange to meet the requirements,” a senior Tangedco official added.