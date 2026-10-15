Power demand drops by 1,000 MW as northeast monsoon sets in: Minister Nirmalkumar

Speaking to reporters after a review of the North East monsoon preparedness meeting at the TNPDCL headquarters, he said the final procurement decision would be taken after assessing the evening peak demand. If rainfall increases and power consumption falls further, the purchase quantum will be revised accordingly.

The state had planned to procure additional 3500 MW power at a cost of upto Rs 37 per unit to meet peak demand and prevent outages. However, cooler weather has reduced the use of air conditioners and other cooling appliances, bringing down electricity consumption.

With the northeast monsoon setting in, the power utility has stepped up preventive maintenance and emergency preparedness to minimise disruptions. Preparatory work has been under way for the past three months, with vulnerable locations mapped and teams and equipment kept ready for repairs, Nirmalkumar said.