Power cuts need solutions, not conspiracy theories: EPS to TVK govt

In a statement, Palaniswami said unannounced power cuts were affecting households, small industries, farmers and students across the State.

He said residents were facing difficulties due to prolonged disruptions, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in several districts.

The AIADMK leader also claimed that people were reporting late-night power cuts and questioned whether the government had made adequate preparations to meet future electricity demand, which he said could reach 23,013 MW in 2026-27.