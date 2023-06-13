Power cut during Shah’s visit unexpected: Senthilbalaji

COIMBATORE: State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday said the BJP is politicising the ‘unexpected’ power cut during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai.





Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Senthilbalaji said the power cut during his visit was rectified immediately, but they are raising false and politically motivated accusations that Tamil Nadu is reeling under power cuts.

Responding to a statement by deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on power cuts, the Minister said, “There are no power cuts anywhere in Tamil Nadu. Is he facing a power cut either in his house or on the farm? He is making such statements to show his presence in politics.”

The Minister said the power hike will not be for houses, while handloom, powerloom and farming sectors will continue to receive free electricity. “Only that there will be a minor change for commercial firms, which too has been made on the insistence of the Union government,” he said.

On PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss’s statement alleging revenue loss of due to excise duty and VAT evasion in Tasmac sales, Senthilbalaji said when liquor sale in TN is only Rs 45,000 crore per year, then how could the loss be two lakh crore.