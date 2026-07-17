Power consumption in TN spikes to all-time high with 472.263 MU

The latest consumption surpassed the previous record of 471.456 MU recorded on April 24, 2026, reflecting sustained high electricity usage as temperatures remained well above normal across several districts.

The surge in power demand coincided with sweltering weather in many parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly the interior districts, where maximum temperatures crossed the 40°C mark. Vellore recorded the State's highest temperature at 41.6°C, while Madurai and Tiruttani also registered temperatures exceeding 40°C.