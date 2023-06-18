Poverty-stricken woman kills 3 kids, dies by suicide in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: In a tragic incident, a mother allegedly killed her three children by pushing them into a well at Kottaiyur village near Srivilliputhur of Virudhunagar district on Saturday and then similarly ended her life, sources said.

The deceased victims have been identified as Pandeeswari (41) of Kottaiyur, and her daughters Vaitheeswari (15), Kaleeswari (11) and her son Vigneshwaran (1).

The incident occurred at around 7 am came to light at around 9 am when some of the locals retrieved the bodies from the well on their farm. Watrap police inspected the spot and took the bodies to Srivilliputhur Government Hospital for autopsy.

According to sources, Eswaran, the breadwinner of the dejected family, died of illness on June 14. A farm labourer, he had undergone treatment in a Madurai hospital for kidney problems. Sources said that Pandeeswari struggled to cope with her husband’s death.

Based on a complaint lodged by Muthaiya, father of Pandeeswari, the deceased, Watrap police have filed a case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C., sources said.