Pournami Girivalam: Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers announced; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Pournami Girivalam said a statement from Southern Railway.

According to the release the following unreserved MEMU Express trains will be operated at Tiruvannamalai as given below:

Train No. 06145 Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Villupuram at 21:15 on 20th, 21, 22nd, 27th, 28th, 29th September, 04th, 05th, 06th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th October, 01st, 02nd, 03rd, 08th, 09th, 10th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd & 24th November, 2024 (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 21:45, the same day (30 Services).

In return Train No. 06146 Tiruvannamalai Villupuram Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 03.30 on 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, 30th September, 05th, 06th, 07th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th, 28th October, 02nd, 03rd, 04th, 09th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, 25th November 2024 (Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays) and reach Villupuram at 05.00, the same day (30 Services).