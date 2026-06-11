Pou Chen footwear unit: Kallakurichi launches skill training initiative

CHENNAI: The Kallakurichi district administration has launched a special skill development initiative to prepare local youth for employment opportunities expected to be generated by the proposed manufacturing facility of Taiwan-based footwear major Pou Chen Group at Ulundurpet.
According to district officials, the project is expected to create substantial employment opportunities in the region. To ensure the availability of a skilled workforce, the administration has initiated training programmes tailored to the requirements of the footwear manufacturing industry.
The training will be conducted through the Central Footwear Training Institute and will cover various technical and skill-development courses based on the educational qualifications of candidates. The programme aims to equip participants with industry-specific skills required for employment in modern footwear manufacturing units.
Officials said application forms for admission to the training courses have been made available from June 9 at the Kalvarayan Hills Taluk Office. Eligible candidates have been encouraged to enrol in the programme to improve their employment prospects.
The initiative comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to facilitate the establishment of the footwear manufacturing facility by the Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, one of the world's largest producers of sports and casual footwear.
The company has announced plans to establish a non-leather footwear manufacturing unit at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district with a proposed investment of Rs 2,302 crore over a period of 12 years.
Government sources said the project is expected to generate employment for more than 20,000 people, making it one of the largest industrial investments in the district.
Pou Chen is a leading global footwear manufacturer and produces shoes for several international brands, including Adidas, Nike and Reebok.