Pou Chen footwear unit: Kallakurichi launches skill training initiative

According to district officials, the project is expected to create substantial employment opportunities in the region. To ensure the availability of a skilled workforce, the administration has initiated training programmes tailored to the requirements of the footwear manufacturing industry.

The training will be conducted through the Central Footwear Training Institute and will cover various technical and skill-development courses based on the educational qualifications of candidates. The programme aims to equip participants with industry-specific skills required for employment in modern footwear manufacturing units.

Officials said application forms for admission to the training courses have been made available from June 9 at the Kalvarayan Hills Taluk Office. Eligible candidates have been encouraged to enrol in the programme to improve their employment prospects.

The initiative comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to facilitate the establishment of the footwear manufacturing facility by the Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, one of the world's largest producers of sports and casual footwear.