Potential rivals welcome Vijay’s political plunge

CHENNAI: Perhaps mindful of the loyal fans, who are legion, almost all leading politicians in Tamil Nadu welcomed – or at least responded cautiously to – actor Vijay’s announcement on entering parliamentary politics.

Welcoming Vijay and extending wishes, DMK youth wing leader and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “In Indian democracy, anyone has the right to start a political party. Let actor Vijay’s public service succeed.”

Later, speaking to the media at the Chennai airport, party’s deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi noted that the ideals that Vijay spoke in his letter to the people, including shunning religious and caste-based division, were the same as what the DMK has been espousing for long. “I cannot predict how his political journey will progress. But his entry will not affect the DMK,” she said.

Meanwhile, TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “I am confident that the reason Vijay cited for floating the party would create a healthy situation in Tamil Nadu politics.” This could rub the alliance leader, DMK, in the wrong way, as Vijay proclaimed that his target was 2026 Assembly polls, and issued a war cry against deep-rooted corruption and maladministration in the State, a statement seen as a direct assault on the ruling party.

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said politics was like a vast ocean. “There are those who have started a new party and succeeded, and there are those who have sunk. It is the people who will decide whether Vijay will rise or fall.”

BJP state president K Annamalai congratulated and welcomed Vijay “who has started a new party, Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, to work against the corrupt politics that is exploiting the people and for a non-partisan, honest and political change.”

Welcoming his industry colleague, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman said, “Vijay’s party name is good. There are opportunities to work together with Vijay in future.”