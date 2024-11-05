Postpone vending committee election, urge Tiruchy street vendors

TIRUCHY: Hundreds of street vendors from Tiruchy besieged the Collectorate and Corporation office demanding to postpone the election for the Street Vending Committee as there are several issues including fake names in the voters list.

It is said that the Street Vending Committee election for Tiruchy City Corporation was scheduled to be held on November 22 for which the works have commenced.

On Monday the members of the Federation of Street Vendors Associations who came to the Collectorate staged a protest to stop the election process immediately as there are several issues to be rectified.

They said that there were several problems in the enumeration of vendors in Tiruchy.

“There are 2,000 vendors in Tiruchy but now, the number of vendors has gone more than 6,000 as a group of traders who conducted the survey had added the vendors from Lalgudi and Manachanallur for their convenience and so it is unfair to conduct an election in such a situation,” the Federation members said.

They demanded to rectify the problems at once and proceed to conduct the election.

District Collector M Pradeep Kumar heard their grievance and said that the election was scheduled as per the court’s direction but the vendors continued their protest.

Meanwhile, a section of protesting vendors went to the City Corporation office and submitted a petition to the commissioner demanding to withhold the election.