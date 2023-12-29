Postpone TNPSC exams: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out the impact of floods in districts in and around Chennai and in southern districts, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to defer the written examination for combined engineering services posts.

In a statement, Anbumani said that exams for 369 posts are scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7. "Despite sufficient time for preparation was not given, floods have hindered candidates from preparing for the exam. More than 1,000 candidates have applied from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari. In spite of repeated requests, TNPSC is poised to conduct the exams, " he said.

Expressing disappointment that the TNPSC lacks concern over the candidates, Anbumani pointed out TRB (Teachers' Recruitment Board) has postponed its exams to February 4 from already scheduled January 7.

"One can infer the severity of the floods considering that the state government has urged the central government to announce the floods as a national disaster, " he said.

He added that the next exams for combined engineering services will be held after 2 years. "By that time, several candidates would have crossed the age limit. If candidates from Chennai and southern districts could not write the exam with full preparation, they may not have another opportunity. The state government should direct the TNPSC to defer the examination, " he urged.