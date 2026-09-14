Postal ballots still valid for people with COVID, says EC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has announced that COVID-19 suspected or affected persons will be eligible to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.
Electors aged above 85 years and persons with benchmark disabilities will also be eligible to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming by-elections, according to notifications issued by the Election Commission of India and published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.
The notifications said COVID-19 suspected or affected persons certified by the competent authority could apply for postal ballot voting, subject to verification by the concerned Returning Officer.
Similarly, electors aged 85 and above and persons with benchmark disabilities already marked or flagged in the electoral roll database could opt for the facility.
The postal ballot facility will apply to the bye-elections to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Thattanchavady in Puducherry.
The notifications were published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu held its Assembly election in 2021. At that time, the number of polling stations was increased, and postal ballot facilities were provided to people affected by COVID-19.
The facility continued in subsequent elections, including the Parliament and Assembly elections, and will continue in the ensuing by-elections.