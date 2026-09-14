Postal ballots still valid for people with COVID, says EC

Electors aged above 85 years and persons with benchmark disabilities will also be eligible to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming by-elections, according to notifications issued by the Election Commission of India and published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

The notifications said COVID-19 suspected or affected persons certified by the competent authority could apply for postal ballot voting, subject to verification by the concerned Returning Officer.

Similarly, electors aged 85 and above and persons with benchmark disabilities already marked or flagged in the electoral roll database could opt for the facility.