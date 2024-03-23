Post poll win, we will expose PM Cares Fund fraud: Stalin

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said ‘secrets’ behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed once the INDIA bloc captures power at the Centre. “Similar to electoral bonds, they (BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way – the PM Cares Fund! All secrets about the Fund will get exposed in June once the INDIA bloc is voted to power,” he said.

Launching his Lok Sabha election campaign here, Stalin said the upcoming election is a ‘war’ between the Indian people and the fascist BJP, and certainly the Indian people will win and the INDIA bloc will form the government to expose such scams.

Hitting back at PM Modi’s statement at the Salem rally, Stalin said the BJP’s fear of defeat in polls was the only reason for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. “PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his ‘fear of defeat’ is reflected well in his eyes and face,” claimed the DMK president.

“With the elections nearing, the Prime Minister is in India and even visits Tamil Nadu often though only to tell lies. Can the Prime Minister list out one good scheme brought to Tamil Nadu in the past 10 years,” he asked.

Listing out the people-centric schemes launched within three years of DMK forming government in the State, he said: “I don’t need to list them out; it is out there in the form of the beneficiaries. Over 1.15 crore families have benefited from the Mahalir Urimai Thogai, 445 crore free travels were made by the women under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme, 4.81 lakh girl students have benefited from the Puthumai Penn Scheme, 16 lakh children are availing the CM breakfast scheme, 24.86 lakh children are benefited by Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, 28 lakh youths trained under Naan Muthalvan scheme, and over one crore people are benefited by Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme... Can the PM list out one single scheme he has brought to Tamil Nadu,” Stalin asked.