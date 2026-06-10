Post poll debacle: DMK set for major organisational changes

Sources said the committees have provided detailed feedback on organisational weaknesses, constituency-level issues and campaign-related shortcomings that contributed to the electoral setback.

Based on the findings, the DMK leadership is expected to undertake a major organisational restructuring exercise ahead of the forthcoming local body elections.

Party sources indicated that one of the significant proposals under consideration is the bifurcation of existing district units to strengthen grassroots administration and improve coordination between the leadership and cadre.