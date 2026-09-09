Post Matric scheme: Tamil Nadu students receiving dual benefit detected

In the eight sampled districts, an average of 39 per cent of schools did not avail the PMS scheme during 2019-22. The non-coverage of potentially eligible students ranged between 20 and 29 per cent during the period. The audit noted that no special efforts or campaigns were undertaken to identify students from the poorest households for enrolment.

The audit also pointed out that the TN government is yet to begin issuing 'Freeship Cards' to eligible students. Adequate measures were not taken by the Department or educational institutions to encourage students who had dropped out to re-join.