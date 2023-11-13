Post Deepavali scenario: Garbage doubled this year in Tiruchy City

TIRUCHY: The post Deepavali garbage collection in Tiruchy City had doubled the quantity with 1140 MT compared to the previous year which was just 590 MT, officials from the civic administration told here on Monday.

According to officials, Tiruchy City Corporation used to collect 450 MT to 500 MT on daily basis across the 65 wards and the post Deepavali garbage accumulated to 1140 MT across the City which was the result of more number of temporary shops in the major locations like Big Bazaar and Small Bazaar, College Road, Singarathoppu, NSB road, WB road, Nandikoil street and Kaliyamman temple street which made business round the clock from the eve of Deepavali. The vendors had discarded the wastes where they had stayed.

The officials said that the waste clothes and plastics were seen piled in the busy locations while many residential areas had heaps of cracker wastes. “There are around 2500 sanitary staff involved in collection of garbage at around 450 MT everyday. Last year the post Deepavali garbage collection was 590 MT but this had doubled this Deepavali with 1140 MT garbage and the sanitary staff with full strength were involved in the removal of garbage,” a civic official said.

Since the full strength of sanitary staff involved in removal of garbage accumulated in the public places, the door to door collection of garbage was affected for the past two days. The officials said that the regular door to door collection would be held from Tuesday.