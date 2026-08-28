Post-COVID demand drove G Square, no ‘mapillai’ link: Managing Director Ramajeyam

CHENNAI: G Square Group Founder and Managing Director Ramajeyam on Thursday (August 27) rejected allegations that the company's rapid growth after 2021 was linked to the DMK government or its first family, attributing the expansion to a change in business model after COVID.
He also denied the allegation that G Square owned land around Parandur and Pannur. The company has claimed it had sent a notice to the Assembly Speaker, seeking evidence for allegations made against it in the House.
"We started off as a private land aggregator and have facilitated close to 5,000 acres of land deals between 2011 and 2021 for various large corporates smoothly," he said, adding that the company shifted to a B2C model after COVID, which helped it grow rapidly as demand for plotted developments picked up during the pandemic.
Ramajeyam alleged that competitors resorted to creating a negative narrative around G Square. "They set a narrative," he said.
This comes two days after a heated exchange in the Assembly over the Parandur airport project, during which Minister R Nirmalkumar referred to "G Square maapillai", a reference to DMK president MK Stalin's son-in-law V Sabareesan.
The minister also alleged that people who had invested money in land around Parandur stood to benefit from the earlier airport proposal.
Ramajeyam denied any business connection between G Square and Sabareesan. "There is no connection between the 'son-in-law', any Minister in the DMK, its family and G Square," he said.