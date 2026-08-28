Post-COVID demand drove G Square, no ‘mapillai’ link: Managing Director Ramajeyam

He also denied the allegation that G Square owned land around Parandur and Pannur. The company has claimed it had sent a notice to the Assembly Speaker, seeking evidence for allegations made against it in the House.

"We started off as a private land aggregator and have facilitated close to 5,000 acres of land deals between 2011 and 2021 for various large corporates smoothly," he said, adding that the company shifted to a B2C model after COVID, which helped it grow rapidly as demand for plotted developments picked up during the pandemic.