Post break-up, AIADMK may grapple with tough issues

CHENNAI: Keeping the smaller allies intact in the AIADMK-led front is one of the key challenges for Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami after he snapped ties with the BJP.

The Salem strongman has a herculean task to form a formidable alliance to stamp his authority and take on arch-rival DMK-led front in the forthcoming election.

It should counter the DMK and its allies that have already set a narrative calling the break-up as “political drama” to “hoodwink” people, particularly the minorities.

This, apart, handling the BJP that is in power at the Centre and how he would marshall his second level leaders, who are potential targets of the central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are a few challenges ahead of him.

However, it’s uncertain whether the prime opposition party would withstand the political gambit of the saffron party and carry forward it legacy.

A cross section of senior leaders, who attended the high-level meeting on Monday, said Palaniswami, after weighing the pros and cons, decided to end the ties with the BJP. “Going by our leader’s word that we are ready to face what may come.

Even if the BJP tries the ED against us, we will not go back on our decision. In fact, it will help us to gain public sympathy and benefit us politically,” said party headquarters functionary from west.

The AIADMK opened up a window of opportunity for the third front. It would spice up the political spectrum, enhancing the bargaining powers of minor partners of Dravidian majors. “The BJP is an unwanted package and it kept several like-minded parties away from us all these years.

Now, we are free from it and have opened up the existing channels to reach out to our allies,” said a former minister. He, however, said they would form an alliance with like-minded parties that accept AIADMK general secretary as the CM candidate for the 2026 polls.

“Tough days ahead for the AIADMK,” said former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy, who was expelled in March 2018. “EPS has taken a bold decision despite knowing the BJP, which will go to any extent for its political gain and survival. It is better late than never. Hope they withstand it to return to power,” he said.

Echoing the same, senior journalist and political critic Tharasu Shyam said, “The BJP will not take it easy as they projected EPS as the face of the NDA alliance in the southern state.

It will hurt them badly in Assembly elections in five states and the LS polls as the AIADMK is the only prominent party in the 38 member alliance,” he said.