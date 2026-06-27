Possible ancient burial ground: 5,000-year-old urns, ceramic sherds surface near Ramnad

The finds came to light during the excavation of a trench for a compound wall inside the Ayyanar and Dharma Muniswarar Temple premises, located between Valasai and Manakkulam villages in Mudukulathur taluk.

Acting on information from residents Mari and Velmurugan of Perungarunai, V Rajaguru, president of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, inspected the site and said burial urns were distributed across nearly three acres around the temple. “One of the urns exposed during the digging contained three goblets, a plate, a bowl, a kumbha and a small pot. The assemblage comprises black-and-red ware and red ware, ceramic traditions closely associated with the megalithic cultural horizon,” he added.