Porunai Museum in Tirunelveli to be ready by December

CHENNAI: The most-awaited ‘Porunai Museum,’ constructed at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, is expected to be completed by December.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has submitted a report for additional facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 16.55 crore and is waiting for the government to approve the same.

The construction of the Porunai Museum commenced in June 2023 at an area of 55,351 square feet with two floors costing Rs 33.2 crore.

The museum will have three sections -- Korkai, Sivakalai, and Adichanallur.

The administration and handicraft exhibition hall buildings are under construction as well.

PWD has completed the flooring work and installation of doors and windows on both floors in these sections.

Other works, including façade decoration and painting works, are in progress.

PWD officials have submitted a revised proposal to construct additional facilities such as firefighting equipment, an underground water tank, and a compound wall at an estimated cost of Rs 8.36 crore.

Additionally, the museum will get a natural environment set up, a pedestrian bridge, an outdoor theatre and a water pathway at a total cost of Rs 16.55 crore.

The approval for the same has been submitted to the state government.

The total duration for the construction work of the Porunai Museum is 18 months and is expected to be completed in December 2024.