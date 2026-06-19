Portrait politics roils Kancheepuram Corporation council meet

As soon as the council meeting chaired by Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj began at the corporation council hall, DMK councillors placed photographs of former chief ministers Karunanidhi and Stalin next to the photograph of Chief Minister Vijay, which was already displayed in the hall. The DMK members also raised slogans in support of their leaders.

Triggered by this, the AIADMK councillors brought a photograph of former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and displayed it in the hall while raising slogans. Not to be left behind, Deputy Mayor Kumaragurunathan also placed a photograph of former chief minister Kamaraj on his table.