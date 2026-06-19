Portrait politics roils Kancheepuram Corporation council meet

CHENNAI: From legendary Congress leader K Kamaraj and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin and incumbent C Joseph Vijay, the portraits of present and former chief ministers were paraded at the Kancheepuram Corporation council meeting on Friday, leading to a heated and noisy argument in the council hall.
As soon as the council meeting chaired by Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj began at the corporation council hall, DMK councillors placed photographs of former chief ministers Karunanidhi and Stalin next to the photograph of Chief Minister Vijay, which was already displayed in the hall. The DMK members also raised slogans in support of their leaders.
Triggered by this, the AIADMK councillors brought a photograph of former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and displayed it in the hall while raising slogans. Not to be left behind, Deputy Mayor Kumaragurunathan also placed a photograph of former chief minister Kamaraj on his table.
The competitive display of photographs and sloganeering by councillors from different parties created a tense atmosphere in the council meeting for some time. The situation escalated further when councillor Shalini Velu, who joined the TVK, read a congratulatory message praising the State government and Chief Minister Vijay. The DMK councillors began to argue that many of the welfare schemes being implemented by the present government were introduced during the previous DMK regime. They raised slogans in support of the former DMK government.
Mayor Mahalakshmi repeatedly appealed to the members to maintain order and continue the proceedings. However, as the uproar continued, she announced that all 145 resolutions on the agenda had been passed and left the meeting hall
Mayor Mahalakshmi repeatedly appealed to the members to maintain order and continue the proceedings. However, as the uproar continued, she announced that all 145 resolutions on the agenda had been passed and left the meeting hall.
Following this, DMK councillors staged a walkout from the council meeting while raising slogans against the ruling TVK government.