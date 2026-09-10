Portion of ceiling collapses on Class 11 girl at Kancheepuram's government school

During the lunch break, around 35 students were inside a Class 11 classroom. At that time, Joy Mercy (15) was arranging her books when a portion of the concrete plaster on the ceiling suddenly crashed down with a loud noise. On impact, Mercy suffered injuries to her head and started to bleed.

Teachers and other students rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital. Alarmed parents rushed to school on news of students trapped under the collapsed ceiling and took their children home. The Somangalam police visited the school and began an inquiry.