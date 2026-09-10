Portion of ceiling collapses on Class 11 girl at Kancheepuram's government school

CHENNAI: A Class 11 girl suffered a head injury after a portion of the concrete ceiling plaster suddenly collapsed inside a classroom at Somangalam Government Higher Secondary School in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday.
During the lunch break, around 35 students were inside a Class 11 classroom. At that time, Joy Mercy (15) was arranging her books when a portion of the concrete plaster on the ceiling suddenly crashed down with a loud noise. On impact, Mercy suffered injuries to her head and started to bleed.
Teachers and other students rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital. Alarmed parents rushed to school on news of students trapped under the collapsed ceiling and took their children home. The Somangalam police visited the school and began an inquiry.
Education department officials have also inspected the classroom. Authorities are investigating when the school building was constructed and what caused the concrete plaster to suddenly detach and fall from the classroom ceiling.