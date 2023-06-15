Portfolios of Senthilbalaji allocated to Thennarasu, Muthusamy

(With inputs from Bureau/ PTI)

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will hold additional charge of electricity and incumbent Housing Minister Erode Muthusamy will hold additional charge of Prohibition and Excise depts.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has made a recommendation to this effect to governor R N Ravi for change of portfolios.

This came after Senthilbalaji was arrested by ED sleuths in the early hours of Wednesday under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case against 47-year-old Balaji, who is the first member of the M K Stalin Cabinet to be arrested by the law enforcement agency, and his aides relates to his tenure as the state transport minister in the AIADMK government during 2011-15.

After his formal arrest, Balaji, who is the minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, complained of chest pain and was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai. He underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised bypass surgery at the "earliest".

He has remanded in judicial custody till June 28.