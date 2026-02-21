Portal to ease internship hurdles for foreign medical graduates

Addressing reporters, the Minister said the initiative would end the uncertainty faced by students who are forced to physically approach institutions to identify vacant slots. "This portal will allow students to log in, view available positions in medical colleges and obtain orders without delay," he said.

He noted that after the present government assumed office, the earlier requirement of paying Rs 3 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University for internship training had been withdrawn. In addition, eligible interns are being provided a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000.