Port-led growth sparks livelihood concerns ahead of polls in Thoothukudi

The estuarine region at the confluence of the Thamirabarani river and the sea, once rich in mangroves and biodiversity, is also reported to be under severe ecological stress.



Concerns over pollution from thermal power plants and other coastal industries remain high.



"The waste coming from industries is poisoning the sea. Fish get contaminated and people consuming them are facing serious health issues," Thandavan, a fisherman leader, said.



The closure of the Sterlite Copper Plant in 2018 remains one of the most emotive and politically charged issues in the district. The plant, run by Vedanta Ltd, was shut down following massive protests against alleged environmental violations and pollution.



The protests turned violent on May 22-23, 2018, when police firing resulted in the death of 13 people and left over 100 injured. The Tamil Nadu government ordered the permanent closure of the plant days after the incident. The Supreme Court has since upheld the closure, emphasising the need to protect the health and welfare of residents.



Calling the episode a "lesson for the region", Russell said, "Sterlite showed what happens when environmental concerns are ignored. It also proved that claims about large-scale local employment were exaggerated."



Even years later, the issue continues to polarise opinions. While many in the fishing and local communities view the closure as a hard-won victory for environmental justice, some trade unions and industry groups have been campaigning for its reopening, citing loss of livelihoods and economic opportunities.



Fishermen groups have drawn parallels with pollution concerns from other industries as well.



"Twenty years ago, fish were abundant here. Now, due to pollution and waste dumping, fish availability has drastically reduced," Freddy, a local fisherman, said.



On the other hand, trade and industry stakeholders have underlined the importance of port-led development for the region's future.