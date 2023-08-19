Popularise Kalaignar’s achievements among people before 2024 LS poll announcement: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday advised his party functionaries to popularise the achievements and contributions of former chief minister M Karunanidhi before the 2024 Lok sabha election is announced.

Chairing a meeting of the various committees constituted by the party to celebrate Kalaignar centenary celebration, Stalin listed out the pioneering schemes/projects launched by Karunanidhi and said that several union governments implemented and they are still implementing the pioneering schemes launched by him.

"If we are to protect the true history of such a leader whose history some forces are trying to cover up and distort, we must repeatedly speak about his hard work, struggles and achievements, particularly among the young generation. Hence, we have assigned responsibilities to not only headquarters and district units but also affiliated units of the party."

Whichever part of the state a person is in, Kalaignar's schemes would be implemented there and people benefitting from it, Stalin said.