Poor visibility leads to multi-vehicle collision near Sriperumbudur, 7 injured

CHENNAI: Seven people were injured, and a cow died in a chain collision involving five vehicles due to dense fog near Sriperumbudur area.

According to reports, a car heading towards Poonamallee collided with a cow, lost control and crashed into the barrier on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

Following this, another car collided with the first car, which had stopped at the barrier.

Subsequently, two private factory buses and a truck carrying empty bottles, traveling behind them, collided one after the other.

Seven people travelling in cars and private buses were injured in the accident and were taken to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for treatment.